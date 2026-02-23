Motorworld Launches GAC in Suriname, distributed by Fernandes Autohandel

Motorworld Group is proud to announce the official launch of GAC in Suriname, marking the brand’s 18th official territory in the Caribbean region, in partnership with Fernandes Autohandel, GAC’s exclusive authorized dealer in the market. The launch event, hosted at Fernandes Autohandel’s showroom in the P&D Complex on February 13, introduced guests to GAC’s innovative vehicle lineup, including the GS3 Emzoom, Emkoo, GS8, and the electric AION V.

Guests at the launch experienced firsthand the craftsmanship, advanced features, and modern design that have positioned GAC among the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. With a regional parts distribution hub in Panama, customers in Suriname will also benefit from reliable access to genuine parts and comprehensive aftersales support.

Tariq Amjad, Chairman of Motorworld Group, commented:

“We are proud to partner with Fernandes Autohandel to introduce GAC to Suriname. These vehicles are backed by a powerful eight-year warranty and represent the future of automotive design, technology, and performance, and we are confident they will resonate strongly with customers in this market.”

GAC’s launch in Suriname is the first of many launches scheduled across the Caribbean region in 2026, marking an important step in Motorworld’s vision to elevate the automotive experience throughout the region.

