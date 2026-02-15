Minister of Justice Official Statement Regarding Police-Involved Shooting

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Yesterday, our community experienced a tragic loss of life in a police-involved shooting.

I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost his life. I cannot imagine the pain they are enduring, and my thoughts are with them during this profoundly difficult time.

I understand that many in our community are feeling shock, grief, anger, and confusion. These emotions are real and valid. When something like this happens, it affects us all.

This incident has also had a profound impact on those who responded to the call and on their families. Situations of this nature are difficult for everyone involved, and the weight of such events is not carried lightly.

I ask that we come together at this moment with dignity and restraint. Peaceful expression is a fundamental right, and I urge that it be exercised in ways that promote the safety and well-being of everyone in our community.

As this investigation is still in its early stages, I ask for patience as investigators gather information, interview witnesses, and carefully review all available evidence.

As soon as verified information becomes available, it will be shared.

Minister of Justice

Nathalie M. Tackling

