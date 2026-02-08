Minister Brug reaffirms protection of local jobs while ensuring project continuity

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Since his first week in office in December 2024, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Hon. Richinel S.J. Brug, has been actively engaging with the National Recovery and Planning Bureau (NRPB) and the World Bank to ensure that reconstruction and development projects on Sint Maarten meaningfully benefit local companies and workers. His early and consistent advocacy underscores a commitment to both project efficiency and the protection of Sint Maarten’s labor force.

In response to a formal request from the World Bank seeking clarity on how “local labor” should be defined, Minister Brug issued a policy response on January 26, 2026. The request arose in the context of ongoing reconstruction projects, where concerns had been raised about the availability of sufficient local contracting staff. The World Bank also inquired whether certain labor-related fees could be waived or whether the definition of local labor could be broadened to include workers from other Caribbean nations or parts of Latin America in cases where specific skills are not available locally.

Minister Brug acknowledged the importance of keeping projects moving efficiently, while emphasizing that Sint Maarten’s labor laws exist to protect local workers and businesses, and must be upheld. He made clear that local workers must always be given the first opportunity, and that foreign labor should only be considered once it is evident that the required skills are unavailable within the local labor market.

On February 3, 2026, the World Bank responded in writing, confirming its understanding of the Government of Sint Maarten’s position. The Bank agreed that contractors must first exhaust the local labor market and comply with Sint Maarten’s labor (and immigration) rules before seeking workers from abroad. The Bank also recognized the Rapid Permit Policy as a practical tool to address urgent labor needs when local expertise is unavailable, helping to prevent delays in project execution.

Importantly, the World Bank further committed to supporting local businesses by ensuring that, where possible within procurement rules, up to 30 percent of project work is subcontracted to local contractors, if no local contractor wins the initial bid. This approach enables meaningful local participation and ensures that specialized skills can still be accessed responsibly when required.

“Development should benefit our people first, while also allowing projects to move forward responsibly,” said Minister Brug. “This balanced approach protects local jobs, strengthens local businesses, and ensures that these projects deliver lasting value for Sint Maarten.”

Minister Brug emphasized that local participation is not about exclusion, but about fairness and opportunity. By working constructively with international partners such as the World Bank, the Government continues to ensure that economic development proceeds efficiently, lawfully, and in a way that puts Sint Maarteners at the center.

Like this: Like Loading...