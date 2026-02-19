Minister Brug partners with King Vers to raise awareness for Men’s Mental Health on Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) hereby informs the public that Minister Brug has joined forces with local artist King Vers to launch a new awareness initiative focused on men’s mental health on Sint Maarten.

Mental health has been, and continues to be, a priority of Minister Brug and the Ministry of VSA. Since taking office, the Minister has consistently emphasized the importance of breaking stigma, expanding awareness, and encouraging open conversations surrounding mental well-being. This collaboration forms part of the Ministry’s broader and ongoing mental health strategy, with additional initiatives to be announced in the near future.

The campaign with King Vers specifically highlights the unique pressures faced by men in society. It addresses the expectations often placed on men to always appear strong, to suppress emotion, and to avoid speaking openly about personal struggles. By confronting the longstanding taboo surrounding men’s mental health, the initiative aims to create safe spaces for dialogue, understanding, and support.

Minister Brug stated that acknowledging mental health challenges does not diminish strength, but rather reflects courage and responsibility. Through this partnership, the Ministry hopes to encourage men across Sint Maarten to speak up, seek support when needed, and support one another.

Further details regarding upcoming activities and community engagements under this campaign will be shared shortly.

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to promoting mental wellness for all segments of society and will continue working with community partners to advance this important cause.

