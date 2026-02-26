Lorenzo Roberts found dead at his home on Backstreet

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On Wednesday February 25th 2026, At approximately 6:15 PM, the Central Dispatch received a call regarding an elderly male who was found unresponsive. Police patrols and medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.

Upon arrival, an attending physician conducted an examination and officially declared the individual deceased at 6:29 PM. Following the medical assessment, it was determined that the individual passed away due to natural causes. As there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

