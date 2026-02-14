KPSM Cooperating Fully in Investigation of St. Peters Shooting Incident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Following the trajected shooting incident that occurred in St. Peters on the evening of February 13, 2026, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) confirms that its management team and the officers involved are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is being conducted under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the national detectives. All necessary procedures are being followed to ensure a thorough and objective review of this regretable incident.

KPSM extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

Further information will be shared as the investigation progresses

