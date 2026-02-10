KPSM Action Team carried out Targeted Enforcement Operations Across Sint Maarten over the last week.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that the KPSM Action Team carried out several targeted enforcement and control operations during the past week across the island. These actions were conducted based on up-to-date information, allowing for effective and well-planned deployment.

Operational activities took place at varying times, ranging from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Traffic Controls and Monitoring

On Monday, February 3, 2026, the Action Team conducted multiple traffic controls in District 1 and District 2. During these controls, a total of 15 vehicles were stopped and 18 individuals were preventively searched. All controls were carried out in an orderly manner and without incident.

Following these controls, the team proceeded to the Maho area to monitor traffic conditions. It was observed that drivers of double-decker buses were once again allowing passengers to board and disembark at the roundabout on the public roadway when police presence was absent, despite previous serious warnings issued to address this behavior.

The Community Police Officer (CPO) was informed of the situation and indicated that contact would be made with the respective bus company to address and prevent the continued unsafe conduct.

Weekend Operations and Enforcement

During the weekend, multiple large-scale controls and roadblocks were conducted at various locations across the island. These operations focused on vehicles, scooter riders, and individuals, particularly at known hotspots.

In total, 27 scooter riders were checked. One scooter was confiscated due to the rider’s inability to present valid documentation.

A positive observation during these controls was a noticeable decrease in reckless driving behavior among scooter riders.

During another control, a motorcyclist was found to be in possession of a falsified insurance document. The rider was immediately arrested on suspicion of forgery. According to the statement of the driver and owner, an amount of USD 600 was paid for the fraudulent insurance. This is not the first arrest linked to this specific falsified insurance document.

Additionally, during a control on Airport Boulevard, a vehicle refused to stop when ordered to do so by police officers. A pursuit was initiated, during which the vehicle fled in the direction of the French side of the island. The vehicle was believed to be occupied by a male and a female.

Action Team – Overview of Figures

145 vehicles checked

vehicles checked 15 vehicles searched based on preventive authorization

vehicles searched based on preventive authorization 27 scooters checked

scooters checked 45 individuals preventively searched

individuals preventively searched 1 arrest for forgery

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to maintaining public safety and enforcing traffic regulations and will continue to conduct targeted operations to promote safe and responsible behavior on the island’s roads.