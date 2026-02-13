Home Region & Caribbean English News J.C.W. Arrest for assault

J.C.W. Arrest for assault

46

 

SABA — On Thursday, the 12th of February, around 6:50 PM, a 36-year-old man with the initials J.C.W. was arrested on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba for assault and robbery with violence.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

