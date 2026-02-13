Region & CaribbeanEnglish News J.C.W. Arrest for assault February 13, 2026 46 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SABA — On Thursday, the 12th of February, around 6:50 PM, a 36-year-old man with the initials J.C.W. was arrested on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba for assault and robbery with violence. The investigation into this case is ongoing. Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Like this:Like Loading... Related