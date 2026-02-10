Inspiring Meeting Between Freegan Food Foundation and Food Banks Netherlands Opens Door to Future Collaboration

Sint Maarten / The Netherlands – Joost and DJ of the Freegan Food Foundation recently held an inspiring and constructive meeting with Voedselbanken Nederland, represented by Chairman Jan Mols and Treasurer Geert Gerritse. The meeting was made possible through the dedication and support of volunteer Yvonne Pijper.

The conversation took place at the national headquarters of Food Banks Netherlands and was experienced by all as both educational and deeply motivating. It provided an open space to exchange knowledge, insights, and perspectives on food security, dignity, volunteer engagement, and partnerships with food donors.

Food Banks Netherlands supports hundreds of thousands of people through a nationwide network of approximately 17,000 volunteers and close collaboration with many supermarkets and food suppliers. Their scale, organizational structure, and impact served as a strong source of inspiration for the Freegan Food Foundation. At the same time, the discussion explored how this experience and expertise — adapted to a local context — could help strengthen food security on Sint Maarten.

The Freegan Food Foundation hopes that this exchange will inspire more supermarkets and partners on Sint Maarten to donate food and contribute to supporting people who are facing financial hardship. The meeting clearly showed shared values and a mutual belief that a future collaboration is both possible and meaningful.

“This conversation reaffirmed that solidarity, smart collaboration, and trust in volunteers truly make a difference,” Joost and DJ shared. “It gives us hope and energy to continue building a resilient and dignified food system, also on Sint Maarten.”

The Freegan Food Foundation looks forward with confidence and enthusiasm to further dialogue and next steps.