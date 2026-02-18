Impact Quest Registration Extended to February 22th

Sponsored Spots Available for Youth Teams

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – With strong community interest and teams continuing to sign up, organizers of the Impact Quest Scavenger Hunt have officially extended the registration deadline to February 22, 2026. The event will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at the SXM Padel Club (PDP Court), as part of Sint Maarten’s kickoff celebration of the United Nations declared International Year of Volunteers 2026.

The extension offers one final opportunity for teams to register for what is shaping up to be one of the island’s most dynamic volunteer-driven events of the year. Organized by Volunteer.sx in partnership with the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), Foresee Foundation (4C), and the SXM Padel Club, Impact Quest invites the entire community to join in a day of connection, creativity, and collective impact, while placing a special focus on empowering youth through volunteerism. Teams of minimum four and up to five participants will complete mini-missions inspired by real acts of service across St. Maarten, blending teamwork, creativity, and community impact.

This is not your average scavenger hunt. Teams will be using a dedicated event app to access their missions, upload photos of completed challenges, answer impact-based questions, and earn points directly on a digital and interactive platform. The app adds strategy, accountability, and a competitive edge to every task while keeping the experience organized and engaging. To ensure full participation, teams will be provided with data for the day so they can stay connected, access the app seamlessly, and focus entirely on completing their missions and making an impact.

Thanks to the generous support of event sponsors, youth teams have the opportunity to participate free of charge.

A limited number of teams that include a minimum of two participants under the age of 25 also qualify for full sponsorship coverage. This ensures that financial barriers do not prevent young people from engaging in volunteerism and nation-building. Spots are limited and will be confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The standard team registration fee remains USD 250, which supports event logistics, materials, safety coordination, and overall execution.

Impact Quest is more than a race for points and prizes. It is a platform for youth leadership, civic pride, and collective action. Teams will engage directly with local NGOs and community initiatives through creative and hands-on service challenges, demonstrating that volunteerism can be both meaningful and energizing.

The event will conclude with a celebratory Social Mixer at SXM Padel Club’s Port de Plaisance location, featuring music, games, prizes, and recognition of top-performing teams.

Registration closes February 22, 2026. Teams are encouraged to secure their spot immediately, especially those seeking sponsored youth participation. Register now at: bit.ly/impactquest

As Sint Maarten embraces the International Year of Volunteers, Impact Quest sets the tone for a year centered on collaboration, community engagement, and youth-driven impact. Youth engagement is not charity. It is nation-building in action.

To register or learn more, visit Volunteer.sx , sign up directly at bit.ly/impactques, or contact [email protected]

