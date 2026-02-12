Hilton Grand Vacations Clinches Business Hoops Title in Electrifying Championship Finale

PHILIPSBURG — The 2026 Business Hoops tournament closed in spectacular fashion on Saturday night at a packed L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium, where Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) outlasted Rainforest Adventures 74–69 in a championship game that delivered intensity, drama and a Finals atmosphere worthy of the grand stage.

From the opening moment, the energy inside the auditorium was unmistakable. With the lights dimmed and NBA-style illuminated player introductions setting the tone, the crowd roared as both teams were announced one by one, creating a professional-level spectacle that signaled the magnitude of the moment. It was clear this was more than a corporate tournament — it was a battle for bragging rights.

The championship clash lived up to every expectation.

Rainforest Adventures refused to back down, keeping the contest within a single possession for much of the fourth quarter. But Hilton Grand Vacations executed in the decisive moments, showing composure under pressure to secure the five-point victory.

Finals MVP Shemaar Hodge led the charge with 23 points, attacking the basket and delivering key buckets when the game hung in the balance. Tournament MVP Casey Lopez provided a dominant inside presence, finishing with 15 points and an imposing 18 rebounds, controlling the glass and giving HGV crucial second-chance opportunities throughout the night.

With the win, Hilton Grand Vacations captured first place honors, while Rainforest Adventures earned second and Collectivité de Saint-Martin secured third place in the final standings.

The championship night was about more than basketball. Halftime performances by Apex Factory and LYTE energized the sold-out crowd, transforming the auditorium into a full entertainment showcase. Music, lights and crowd engagement elevated the Finals into a complete sporting spectacle.

Another standout moment of the tournament came during the Celebrity Game on Friday, February 6, 2026, which proved to be one of the weekend’s major highlights. Community personalities and invited guests took the court in a spirited exhibition that blended competition with entertainment, drawing strong fan support and adding to the tournament’s festive atmosphere.

Running from January 28 through February 7, Business Hoops once again demonstrated its value beyond the hardwood. Companies rallied behind their teams, with colleagues filling the stands nightly to support their co-workers. The tournament fostered team building, workplace pride and camaraderie, turning the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium into a vibrant display of corporate unity and competitive spirit.

In the end, Hilton Grand Vacations stood tallest, claiming the 2026 Business Hoops crown in front of a capacity crowd and delivering a Finals performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Basketball fans and corporate teams alike are already anticipating what’s next — so look out for an even bigger and better Business Hoops 2027.

