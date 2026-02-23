Guyanese Celebrate 56 Years of Republic Status

ANGUILLA / ST. MARTIN – The Guyanese community across Anguilla, St. Martin, and the wider diaspora joins in celebration of Guyana’s 56th Republic Anniversary, which is marked on Monday, February 23.

Marking more than half a century of sovereignty, this year’s milestone – observed under the national theme “Expressing Our Culture Through Innovations and Creativity” – highlights the nation’s historic economic transformation and the enduring strength of its people abroad.

In a special radio address broadcast to the regional diaspora, Guyana’s Honorary Consul to Sint Maarten, Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix reflected on the journey from the 1970 transition to a Co-operative Republic to Guyana’s current standing as a global leader in economic growth and environmental stewardship.

“Fifty-six years ago, we took full responsibility for our destiny,” the address noted. “Today, that destiny is being realized as our ‘Land of Many Waters’ transforms into a land of unprecedented opportunity for all Guyanese, whether at home or abroad,” stated Mrs. Lucas-Felix.

The anniversary message placed a significant emphasis on diplomatic gratitude and cultural preservation. The Honorary Consul extended a heartfelt “Thank You” to the governments and citizens of Anguilla and St. Martin. The message acknowledged the hospitality that has allowed the Guyanese diaspora to thrive, contribute to the local workforce, and integrate into the social fabric of these islands.

Guyanese were urged to remain “anchored” in their heritage. Lucas-Felix called on parents and guardians to pass on Guyanese traditions, from the culinary arts of pepperpot and cook-up rice to the values of resilience and “One People” harmony, to the younger generation.

She highlighted Guyana’s shift from an agrarian economy to a burgeoning energy and infrastructure powerhouse, inviting the diaspora to remain engaged with the nation’s rapid development.

“As the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ (Guyana’s flag) flies high across the Caribbean and the rest of the world marking 56 years of complete control over our sovereign and political destiny, we as Guyanese must reaffirm our commitment, as our motto states, to being ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny,’ regardless of geographical boundaries.

Lucas-Felix commended the members of the Guyanese Association of Anguilla for organising a weekend of activities. The group in Anguilla, led by Mr. Carlton Pickering, CEO and Executive Producer of Kreative Communications Network (KCN), held a Guyanese Breakfast morning on Saturday; followed by a church service on Sunday at Kingdom Citizens Church and culminated with a flag raising ceremony.

Many Guyanese across the diaspora have returned home for Republic celebrations and will join in the street parade, Mashramani (an Amerindian word which means a celebration after hard work).

