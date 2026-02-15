Government Assigns STAF to Lead Establishment of the Sint Maarten Tourism Authority

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has formally assigned the Sint Maarten Tourism Authority Foundation (STAF) to lead the process of establishing the Sint Maarten Tourism Authority (STA) as an independent ZBO. The assignment will begin on March 1st, marking a significant step toward modernizing the country’s tourism governance structure.

The announcement follows the recent Economic Stakeholder Consultation, where businesses, workers, and community representatives expressed the need for a more coordinated, data-driven, and future-focused approach to tourism development. The Minister noted that the Government is responding directly to these concerns, particularly regarding traffic congestion, infrastructure pressure, and the risks associated with unmanaged mass tourism.

“This is the moment to reshape the future of tourism in St. Maarten,” Minister Heyliger-Marten said. “We are moving toward a smarter, more sustainable model that protects our quality of life, strengthens our economy, and ensures that tourism works for our people.”

The STA will serve as an independent, professionally managed body responsible for strengthening destination competitiveness, improving visitor management, coordinating product improvement, and supporting the growth of local businesses. The Minister emphasized that the goal is not to pursue mass tourism, but to build a higher-value, better-managed tourism economy that benefits residents and visitors alike.

As part of this modernization effort, the Government will also undertake a review of tourism-related taxes and fees. The objective is to ensure that tourism revenue is optimized and aligned with national priorities such as:

infrastructure improvements

tourism product improvement

community and cultural programs

support for small businesses and local initiatives

The Minister stressed that this review is about responsible revenue management and long-term planning.

The assignment will be guided by two Interim Directors whose combined expertise ensures a balanced and effective approach.

Mr. James Hepple, an internationally recognized tourism strategist, brings decades of experience advising Caribbean destinations including Aruba, Curaçao, and others. His background in tourism analytics, policy development, and long-term visioning provides the technical depth required for this national undertaking.

Ms. Cherinah Franken, a respected local tourism professional and current Head of Product Development at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, brings essential local insight, institutional knowledge, and strong stakeholder relationships.

Together, they represent a strategic blend of international expertise and local leadership, ensuring that the process is grounded in global best practices while remaining firmly rooted in the realities of St. Maarten’s tourism economy.

A major component of the assignment is the development of a new Tourism Masterplan, the first update since the 2005 plan. The new Masterplan will be data-driven, inclusive, and aligned with sustainability principles. It will serve as the blueprint for the next generation of tourism development on the island.

Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized that broad participation is essential. In the coming months, STAF will conduct a series of stakeholder engagement sessions involving:

large hotels and resorts

small properties, guesthouses, and boutique accommodations

restaurants, tour operators, and activity providers

transportation and port partners

timeshare associations

community groups and civil society

tourism workers and unions

“The future of tourism cannot be written by the government alone,” the Minister said. “Small properties, large hotels, tour operators, workers, and community voices all play a vital role. This process belongs to the people of St. Maarten.”

The Government has committed to transparency throughout the process and will provide updates as key milestones are achieved.

“We are building a tourism economy that opens doors for our people, empowers small businesses, and protects the systems our island depends on,” Minister Heyliger‑Marten said. “Progress will come from the government, industry, and community working side by side.”

The establishment of the STA will mark the beginning of a new era for St. Maarten, one defined by smarter planning, stronger governance, and a sustainable vision for the future.

Like this: Like Loading...