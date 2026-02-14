Freegan Food Foundation Must Vacate Headquarters by July — Community Support Needed

St. Maarten — Just weeks before the holiday season, the Freegan Food Foundation received formal notice from its landlord, Mr. Thompson of WIFOL, that the lease for FREEGAN HQ will not be extended.

Although the organization was initially asked to vacate the premises by April, the deadline has now been extended to July. While Freegan is grateful for the additional time, the decision presents a serious challenge for the foundation and the hundreds of people who rely on its services.

FREEGAN HQ is more than a physical space. It serves as the operational heart of:

A food bank supporting over 150 families every week

A thrift store that helps sustain the foundation financially

FREEGAN Meals, fostering dignity, connection, and access to nutritious food

Family coaching programs that provide practical guidance and stability to households in need

Losing this space places these essential community services at risk.

The Freegan Food Foundation is now actively seeking a new location and is calling on the community for assistance. The organization is asking:

Do you know of a suitable commercial or community space available for lease or partnership?

Can you connect Freegan with property owners or organizations who may be able to help?

Can you help spread this message across your networks?

“This is not the way we hoped to close out the year,” the foundation shared, “but we believe deeply in the strength of this community and in the mission of food security, dignity, and shared responsibility.”

Community members with leads or offers of support are encouraged to contact the Freegan Food Foundation directly via freeganfoodfoundation.com.

About Freegan Food Foundation

The Freegan Food Foundation works to reduce food waste while strengthening food security and community resilience on St. Maarten through food distribution, education, coaching, and social enterprise initiatives.

