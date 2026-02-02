Former MP to serve additional sentence following Supreme Court Verdict

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM) – Former Member of Parliament F.R., who is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence for bribery and abuse of office in the “Emerald” case, will remain in detention to also serve an additional sentence following a recent judgment of the Supreme Court (Hoge Raad).

The new verdict relates to the separate criminal investigation known as “Aquamarine”, in which F.R. was convicted for accepting bribes and abusing his position as a Member of Parliament. The case concerned corrupt conduct during the period 2013–2019, including the acceptance of payments from private companies in exchange for political influence over government contracts within the telecommunications sector.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court rejected all remaining grounds of appeal. This means that the conviction and sentence in the Aquamarine case have now become final and irrevocable. As a result, F.R. was formally informed that he will continue to serve his current detention in order to also execute the sentence imposed in this case. The prison term is 19 months.

F.R. has been incarcerated since March 2025 following his conviction in the Emerald investigation, which concerned bribery and abuse of office in connection with harbour dredging projects and resulted in a five-year disqualification from holding public office.

Together, the Aquamarine and Emerald cases form part of a broader series of corruption investigations into the misuse of public office for private gain. The courts have consistently ruled that financial inability, tax payments, or former political status do not exempt individuals from criminal accountability or from repaying the proceeds of crime.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the enforcement of these sentences underlines a fundamental principle: those who abuse positions of public trust will be held accountable, and judicial decisions will be fully executed.

Like this: Like Loading...