February 27 Deadline Nears for 2026 Vehicle Stickers

Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration reminds the public that the deadline to complete payments and collect the 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers is fast approaching.

All distribution phases have now been enacted, and motorists across all vehicle categories may continue to complete payments and collect their stickers at the Receivers Office on Pond Island. The office operates from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM throughout February, with cash payments accepted until 3:00 PM daily.

Payments may also be made online via https://services.sintmaartengov.org/ or via bank transfer to the following accounts:

  • WIB USD 324800-05 / XCG 324800-03
  • RBC USD 8200000403930461 / XCG 8200000005425048

Motorists using bank transfer should ensure they include their name and vehicle plate number in the description. Receipts and stickers can be collected at the Receivers Office within three to five working days, provided all required documents are presented.

The Tax Administration urges all motorists who have not yet paid or collected their 2026 Motor Vehicle Sticker to do so before the deadline of Friday, February 27

