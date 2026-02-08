Home Local News Early Closure of the Tax Administration on February 11

Early Closure of the Tax Administration on February 11

39

 

Philipsburg – The Tax Administration hereby informs the public that its offices, including the receivers cashiers, will close at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, due to an internal staff meeting.

Taxpayers are kindly requested to take note of this early closure and plan their visits accordingly.

The Tax Administration will resume normal operations on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Administration regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Minister Brug reaffirms protection of local jobs while ensuring project continuity

Local News

Minister of Finance attends ATS 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Local News

Department of Youth Advances 2026 Strategic Activities

Local News

MP Wescot-Williams Seeks Clarity on National Mobility Letter of Intent between...

Local News