Early Closure of the Tax Administration on February 11

Philipsburg – The Tax Administration hereby informs the public that its offices, including the receivers cashiers, will close at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, due to an internal staff meeting.

Taxpayers are kindly requested to take note of this early closure and plan their visits accordingly.

The Tax Administration will resume normal operations on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The Administration regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation.

