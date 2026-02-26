Home Headlines & Top Stories Detective is currently investigating an armed robbery

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred this morning, Thursday February 26th 2026, at approximately 11:20 AM. The incident took place at the Public Supermarket located on Aaron Jacobs Drive.

According to preliminary reports, an armed individual entered the establishment and demanded the daily earnings from the cash register. After securing an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Police patrols were immediately dispatched to the area to conduct a search; however, the suspect remains at large.

The investigation into this continues. The KPSM urges anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact the police station or the anonymous tip line.

