David van Weel The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and María Corina Machado spoke in Washington DC

In Washington DC, The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands David van Weel @ministerBZ spoke with Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado @MariaCorinaYA.

He said on his X platform (former twitter) ; We discussed recent developments and perspectives on the situation in Venezuela.

Statement of María Corina Machado On X platform

Dear Minister van Weel, it was a pleasure to meet in person and express my gratitude for the support the Netherlands has shown to the Venezuelan people in their legitimate aspiration for democracy and freedom.

Your country is a global reference in democracy and human rights, particularly through its leadership in Europe, with a clear awareness of the shared threats we face and the immense opportunities ahead.

We value the support of your people at this decisive moment for Venezuela. We are moving toward a genuine transition that will allow for the swift reconstruction of our country. We stand ready to strengthen our partnership and to serve as a strategic and reliable partner for Europe and the region.

Thank you sincerely for your commitment.

Source: @MariaCorinaYA, @ministerBZ X platform (former twitter)

