CPS: Protect Your Heart. Small Daily Choices Can Save Lives 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) says heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but the good news is that many heart conditions are preventable.

Public health officials are encouraging residents to take proactive steps toward maintaining heart health through simple, consistent lifestyle habits and regular medical checkups.

The heart is a powerful muscle that works around the clock to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body. However, poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, high stress, and unmanaged medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes can place significant strain on the heart over time. These risk factors can lead to heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes if not addressed early.

Here is what you can do in building a heart-healthy lifestyle. Keeping your heart healthy does not require drastic changes. Instead, it involves steady, practical habits that can be maintained over the long term.

It is recommended you take the following key steps: Eat a balanced diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit salt, sugar, and processed foods.

Stay physically active: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Maintain a healthy weight: Excess body weight increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Avoid tobacco products: Smoking damages blood vessels and significantly raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Limit alcohol intake: Excessive drinking can raise blood pressure and contribute to heart disease.

Manage stress: Chronic stress can affect heart health. Relaxation techniques, exercise, and adequate sleep can help reduce stress levels. Get regular health screenings: Monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, especially if you have a family history of heart disease.

Heart health is not only an individual responsibility but also a community priority. Preventing heart disease starts with everyday choices. By staying active, eating well, and getting regular checkups, you can reduce the risk of heart disease and build healthier communities.

Residents are encouraged to speak with their healthcare providers about their personal risk factors.

Like this: Like Loading...