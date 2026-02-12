CPS: Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites after Every Rainfall Event. Tip it, toss it, cover it

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) calls on the population after every rainfall event, it is important to inspect your property for potential mosquito breeding spots.

Mosquitoes can lay eggs in even the smallest amounts of standing water, and these eggs can develop into biting adults in as little as a week.

By removing standing water after each rain, you can significantly reduce mosquito populations around your home and help protect your family and community from mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya.

By identifying and removing sources of stagnant water—ranging from discarded containers to clogged gutters—communities can drastically reduce the population of Aedes aegypti at their source.

Ultimately, maintaining a “clean and dry” environment is not merely a household chore; it is a vital civic responsibility that safeguards the most vulnerable members of the population and ensures a healthier, more resilient community.

Mosquitoes breed in small amounts of standing water, especially in containers around homes and businesses (e.g., buckets, plant saucers, discarded items, tires, clogged gutters).

Mosquitoes are often active during the daytime, with biting frequently occurring outdoors in shaded areas and it can spread through transport and trade when eggs/larvae are moved in water-holding items.

Eliminating breeding sites is the most effective way to reduce mosquito populations. We urge everyone to take the following actions at least once per week: Tip it, toss it, cover it.

Empty and scrub containers that hold water: buckets, coolers, flowerpot saucers, pet bowls, vases, toys, tarps. Properly dispose of unused items that collect rainwater.

Cover water storage. Ensure cisterns, drums, and barrels are securely covered with tight lids or fine mesh. Clean drains and gutters. Remove leaves and debris to prevent water from pooling.

Manage tires and bulky items. Store tires under cover or disposing of them properly—tires are a high-risk breeding site. Businesses and property managers, construction sites, tire shops, marinas, and rental properties are asked to intensify weekly checks and maintain premises free of standing water.

Mosquito control cannot be achieved by government services alone. It requires sustained action by households, communities, and businesses across the entire island.

By working together, we can reduce breeding sites, lower mosquito populations, and protect residents and visitors.

To report any concerns with mosquito breeding or for any assistance, contact CPS’ vector control team by phone +1(721) 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.

Vector control can also be contacted by email at: [email protected]

