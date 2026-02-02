Continuation urgent Public Meeting of Parliament to address the escalating situation involving the nation’s fire and ambulance personnel

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on February 3, 2026.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on January 29, 2026, in the second round, will be reconvened on Tuesday at 15.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs, and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will be in attendance.

The Ministers will return to Parliament to provide answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament in the second round.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor to address the escalating situation involving the nation’s fire and ambulance personnel (IS/320/2025-2026 dated November 10, 2025)

This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran, MP A.M.R. Irion, MP D.T.J. York, MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP L.CJ. Lewis and MP F.A. Lacroes

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

