Competition for HAVO and VWO students in Curaçao and Sint Maarten  

CBCS Best Economic Research Award 2026 

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) announces  the kick-off of the sixth edition of the Best Economic Research Award (BERA) at HAVO and  VWO level. Graduating students from all HAVO and VWO schools in Curaçao and Sint Maarten  are invited to submit their economic research paper on a topic that is relevant for the  economies of the monetary union before March 31, 2026.

The CBCS will award both the  winning student(s) and the school(s) an attractive prize. In the second quarter of this year, the  CBCS will launch the BERA for Bachelor students.  

The BERA’s goal is to promote research on the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten among  students at HAVO, VWO, and Bachelor level. In addition, the CBCS hopes to inspire HAVO and VWO students to pursue a study in the field of economics through this program.

All HAVO and  VWO schools in Curaçao and Sint Maarten will shortly receive an official invitation to participate  in the BERA. In addition, the schools may request an information session about the competition  to be held at their location. 

The winning papers of the competition at HAVO and VWO levels will each receive a prize of Cg  2,500 and a trophy, while the winning school in each category will receive a prize of Cg 5,000 and  a trophy. Meanwhile, the winner at bachelor level will receive a prize of Cg 5,000 and a trophy.

It  should be noted that this year’s competition will not be held at the master’s level and is not open  to international students, but only to students from universities in Curaçao and Sint Maarten.  

The CBCS has been greatly impressed by the outstanding research papers submitted in previous  years and looks forward to receiving equally strong, inspiring work from this year’s participants.

For more information on the eligibility to participate, the rules of the competition, and the  evaluation criteria, please visit https://www.centralbank.cw/education/cbcs-best-economic-research-award-2026 

