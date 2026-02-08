COCI to Host Governance Training for Business Leaders in St. Maarten

St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI), in partnership with the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute (CCGI), will be hosting a targeted governance training workshop for the business community of St. Maarten. This interactive workshop entitled “Governance in a Volatile World and Strategies to Govern Effectively,” will take place on 6 March 2026, at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg. Business leaders, managers and board members will have an opportunity to enhance their governance capabilities in our ever-increasingly complex business environment.

With organizations facing growing challenges such as economic instability, supply-chain disruptions, regulatory shifts, digital risks, and reputational pressures, the training will focus on practical governance approaches that support sound decision-making and effective oversight. The session will concentrate on real-world business implications and actionable governance responses relevant to today’s operating landscape.

Other take-aways from this upcoming workshop include, participants gaining insights into strengthening board and executive performance under uncertainty, enhancing risk governance and strategic oversight, clarifying board–management roles during times of crisis or transition, and recognizing early warning signs of governance stress. Practical tools aimed at building organizational resilience will also be shared.

COCI continues to encourage members of the business community to engage in initiatives that strengthen leadership and governance capacity across both the private and public sectors, emphasizing that effective governance is essential in navigating today’s unpredictable global and regional environment.

Further information regarding registration and participation is available at COCI Office, website: www.chamberofcommerce.sx or by phone 1-721-542-3590.

