Cft: “Further enhancement of financial management is needed”

Kralendijk – On February 23, 2026, the Board of financial supervision of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (Cft) visited Bonaire. During this visit, the management of government entities was the focal point. The Cft urges Bonaire to determine and implement official policy aimed at government entities. Furthermore, Bonaire must invest in lasting enhancement of financial management, and prioritize strengthening the executive capacity within the organization.

Government entities: from note to implementation

Not everything is in order at Bonaire’s government companies, which is illustrated by the persistent issues at Selibon and Tourism Corporation Bonaire. Therefore, work is currently carried out based on an internal policy note aimed at the improvement of the management of government entities. The Cft recognizes this is a good first step. Bonaire must further elaborate this, and convert it into official policy determined by the Executive Council in consultation with the Island Council.

In that context, it is important to implement safeguards in order for the appointment of members of directions and Supervisory Boards to take place in an independent manner. In doing so, a clear and verifiable framework is created for the management of government entities. “Good policy for government entities is the basis for clear accountability of public resources for public tasks”, states the Cft. Furthermore, it helps to enhance Bonaire’s executive capacity. The Cft urges the Executive Council to establish and implement such policy on the short term.

Financial management

The Cft again draws attention to financial management. Over the past years, Bonaire has taken important steps in the improvement of financial management. From late 2024 to mid 2025, the Cft observed a decline, but since then, the upward trend has resumed. Further and lasting enhancement of financial management still remains necessary, now that it has become clear that Bonaire substantially increased its 2025 budget towards the end of the year, while still closing the year with under-realization. Furthermore, 2025 was also closed with a preliminary deficit, without any further explanation.

Earlier, the Executive Council promised to take specific measures to enhance the quality of budget and financial management, in order to be able to adjust the implementation of budget in an earlier stage. This is not only important for the regular budget, but even more so for the special benefits, of which many are close to expiring and will possibly even be recovered. During its most recent trip, the Board stated that Bonaire must become more in control.

The Cft will closely monitor these promises made regarding the measures for enhancement of financial management. The Executive Council has promised that these will lead to improvements as early as in April of this year.

