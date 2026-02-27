Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the approval of Parlatino travel schedule and several draft National Ordinances on Financial Oversight

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 2, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Approval of travel schedule for the 1 st Semester of the year 2026 in connection with Committee, General Assembly (Assamblea), Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) and Eurolat meetings of Parlatino (IS/636/2025-2026 dated February 2, 2026)

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het toezicht op effectenbemiddelaars en vermogensbeheerders (Landsverordening toezicht effectenbemiddelaars en vermogensbeheerders) (IS/ 065/2023-2024 d.d. 2 oktober 2023) (ZJ 2023-2024-171)

(National Ordinance containing rules on the supervision of securities intermediaries and asset managers (National Ordinance on the Supervision of Securities Intermediaries and Asset Managers) (Parliamentary year 2023-2024-171))

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het toezicht op betaaldienstverleners (Ontwerplandsverordening toezicht betaaldienstverleners) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-187) (IS/526/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026)

(National Ordinance containing rules on the supervision of payment service providers (National Ordinance on the Supervision of Payment Service Providers) (Parliamentary Year 2025 2026–187))

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het toezicht op virtuele activa dienstverleners (Ontwerplandsverordening toezicht virtuele activa dienstverleners) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-188) (IS/527/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026)

(National Ordinance containing rules on the supervision of virtual asset service providers (National Ordinance on the Supervision of Virtual Asset Service Providers) (Parliamentary Year 2025 2026–188))

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake oversight door de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (Ontwerplandsverordening oversight op systemen in het betalings- of effectenverkeer) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-189) (IS/528/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026)

National Ordinance containing rules concerning oversight by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (National Ordinance on Oversight of Systems in the Payment or Securities Settlement System) (Parliamentary Year 2025 2026–189)

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake de clearing- en settlementsystemen in de monetaire unie van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (Ontwerplandsverordening toezicht beheerders FMI-systemen) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-190) (IS/529/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026)

(National Ordinance containing rules concerning clearing and settlement systems in the monetary union of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (National Ordinance on the Supervision of Operators of FMI Systems) (Parliamentary Year 2025 2026–190))

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

Like this: Like Loading...