Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding draft National Ordinance on Tax Reform, Phase I 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 13, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 13.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening houdende de intrekking van enkele landsverordeningen op het terrein van de belastingen, die in onbruik zijn geraakt (Landsverordening belastinghervorming, fase I) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-186) (IS/225/2025-2026 dated October 24, 2025)

Draft National Ordinance repealing certain national ordinances in the field of taxation that have fallen into disuse (National Ordinance on Tax Reform, Phase I) (Parliamentary Year 2025-2026-186) (IS/225/2025-2026 dated October 24, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

