Celebrate, Learn, and Reflect: Sint Maarten Library’s Black History Month 2026

PHILISPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Library proudly presents its Black History Month Observances 2026, a week-long series of events celebrating the contributions of Sint Maarten’s African Diaspora, promoting literacy, and encouraging meaningful dialogue on social issues. The observances will take place from Monday, February 23 to Saturday, February 28, 2026, on the Library’s social media platforms. Programming is designed for both youth and adult community members and includes structured discussions, literary analysis, and interviews.

This year’s programming aligns with the Library’s Youth Literacy and Engagement Program, which uses literature as a catalyst for reflection, discussion, and personal growth. The youth segment will explore social issues through literature, with the featured book After the Storm (Pages 26–34) by Tamara Groeneveldt, moderated by Janealy Reenis Leonard, intern at the Sint Maarten Library and student at Milton Peters College VWO Department.

Discussion themes include communication, classism, and discrimination within the Black community. Co-facilitators Erwin Romney (One SXM Association) and Sjorensly Valies (Dworkshop) will support the session, which is designed to promote comprehension, critical thinking, and personal reflection while encouraging structured dialogue among teenagers. The youth session will be broadcast on the Library’s social media platforms on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The Library warmly invites all residents and visitors to participate in Black History Month 2026, an opportunity to celebrate legacy, learning, and community dialogue.

For adults, the observances continue the Library’s ongoing theme, “Passing on Our Legacy,” highlighting notable contributors to literacy, education, and cultural development in Sint Maarten. This year’s focus, “Literacy Figures,” features in-depth interviews exploring the impact of these contributors on the African Diaspora and the local community.

A voice-over introduction will be provided by communication and marketing consultant Nzinga Lake, followed by interviews conducted by Charisse Piper, Alston Lourens, Claudia Conner, Glenderlin Holiday, and Franklin Macintosh. Featured contributors include Don Hughes, Oldine Bryson Pantophlet, Enid Gregory, Julio R. Romney, and Edna Rijkaard.

The adult segment aims to reflect on progress in literacy and education initiatives, celebrate the contributions of community leaders, and inspire continued engagement with Black cultural heritage. A special educational booklet presentation will also be made to the community: Black Beacons: Inventors Illuminating the Path, written by featured contributor Enid Gregory and illustrated by Michelle Artsen.

Black History Month Observances are coordinated by focal team leaders Librarian M. Powell and S. Richardson and supported by Fabian Badejo, Great Bay Media Studio and TV CARiB. This year’s observances highlight the island’s literary contributions and achievements, inspiring future generations to embrace Sint Maarten’s heritage as part of the African Diaspora.

The Sint Maarten Library welcomes the public to visit any of its locations to explore featured books by local authors, as well as regional and international collections. Related online resources are available through digital libraries such as Libby, the Digital Library of the Caribbean, and the KB Royal Library of the Netherlands.

