Home Local News CECYSA to meet with the Minister of ECYS regarding the frameworks regulating...

CECYSA to meet with the Minister of ECYS regarding the frameworks regulating medical education on Sint Maarten and presentation of EGRA and EGMA Results

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on Thursday, February 26, 2026. 

The Committee meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS) will be present.

The agenda points are:

  1. Discussion on the frameworks regulating medical education on the island of Sint Maarten (IS/370/2025-2026 dated November 20, 2025)
  2. Presentation on the results of the Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) and Early Grade Mathematics Assessment (EGMA) (IS/598/2025-2026 dated January 26, 2026)

Agenda point 1 was requested by MP F.A. Lacroes, MP O.E.C. Ottley, and MP L.C.J. Lewis, agenda point 2 was requested by the Minister.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament 

