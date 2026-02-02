Braves share update on plans for club’s future broadcasts

The Atlanta Braves are aware of the reports regarding Main Street Sports Group. While disappointed with this development, we have been actively preparing for this outcome and are well on our way towards launching a new era in Braves broadcasting.
Throughout Braves Country and beyond, we have one of the largest and most dedicated fan bases in sports, as well as one of the most expansive television territories, and we are excited about bringing Braves baseball to our fans in new ways.
To our fans, we want to assure you that we will be ready for the 2026 season, and all Atlanta Braves games will be broadcast across the entirety of Braves Country. We look forward to sharing our path forward in the coming weeks.