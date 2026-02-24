Region & CaribbeanEnglish News Arrest for death threats February 24, 2026 229 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp SABA — On Sunday, the 22nd of February, around 2:20 AM, a 33-year-old man with the initials I.D.R. was arrested in The Bottom on Saba for death threats. The case is under investigation. Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Like this:Like Loading... Related