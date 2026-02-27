“Ah Coming:” Jael Joseph expands her media brand through musical alter ego Foxy Jael

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ik9526ZU15Q?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

Roseau, Dominica – After years of championing Bouyon music and Caribbean culture from behind the lens and microphone, Dominican media personality and social media influencer Jael Joseph officially steps into the spotlight as her musical alter ego Foxy Jael, with the release of visuals for her debut single “Ah Coming.”

As a digital tastemaker and entertainment influencer, Joseph has built a legion of followers to the tune of 100k across platforms- amplifying Bouyon artists, events, and culture on a global scale. Now, in a bold and strategic expansion of her brand, she pivots from promoter to performer taking advantage of “an opportunity to expand my brand across the Region and internationally.”

The ‘opportunity’ was a change to record on the Kyrptic Riddim produced by award-winning Dominican producer Krishna ‘Dada Manufakture’ Lawrence and featuring acts to include Pumpa from the USVI (“Savage’), St. Kitt’s Shanna Raymond (“Hustle Hard”) and Dominica’s own Puddaz (“Shake Something”). Written by her sister Aurelle Joseph, “Ah Coming” was released in July 2025 marking Foxy Jael’s official entry as a musical artist.

Wrapped in a groovy Bouyon tempo, and navigating modern dating dynamics with confidence and femininity, the song signals more than just a musical debut.

“It talks about what most millennial women can relate to when looking for love — the spark, the chase and eventually the conquest,” she explains.

Listeners have embraced “Ah coming” and it’s layered messaging, relating to the song in their own way- some interpret it as empowerment, others hear playful seduction, while some detect dominance and control.

This multi-dimensional quality has made “Ah Coming” conversational and social-media friendly — sparking debate, dialogue, and engagement across platforms.

With the official music video premiere on Friday February 27, 2026, Foxy Jael takes the song’s themes to another level through bold visual storytelling and an elevated aesthetic that positions Foxy Jael as a serious regional contender.

Filmed on location in Dominica at the High Garden Restaurant at The Realm, and Jungle Bay Resort, the visual embodies strong feminine presence, confident unapologetic energy and cinematic storytelling.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Leah De Gannes (Direction) and her partner Risann Martin De Gannes (Creative Direction and Styling) bring to life this statement piece reflecting Caribbean excellence.

Other contributors to the visuals include dancers Elnarrah Emmanuel and Gabrielle Didier of Pashiwok dance group, alongside a vibrant cast including Gilda Nesty-Tonge, Julie Roberts, The Fresh Prince of Bouyon Reo Ok Boom, Kyle Chris Davis, Dada Lawrence, Tara Richards, and love interest Dominica Reggae and Bouyon star, Colton “Colton T” Thomas.

Foxy Jael’s entry into the Bouyon arena strengthens female representation within this male-dominated and quickly expanding space and further contributes to the growing visibility of women in Caribbean music.

Her collaboration with Dada Lawrence, who has worked with the likes of Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and more, underscores industry credibility, while her existing media influence provides a built-in bridge to Regional and diaspora audiences.

As Bouyon continues its regional expansion, Foxy Jael positions herself at the intersection of media, music, and modern Caribbean identity marking a brand evolution from media personality to recording artist, from amplifying others to expressing her own voice, from local influencer to regional contender.

“Ah coming” is a small glimpse into the musical promise of this media multi-hyphenate.

Watch “Ah Coming” on YouTube and join in colorful conversation with Jael and her guests on Facebook and Instagram.

