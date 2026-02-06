500 St. Kitts-born layer chicks flown to St. Maarten; 1,000 delivered to a local farmer recently

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Saint. Kitts has exported 500 layer chicks to neighbouring St. Maarten. “We are pleased to see positive results from the TaiwanICDF Layer Chicken Project in St. Kitts and Nevis, as Bayford’s Hatchery successfully produced and exported 500 chicks to St. Maarten,” the Embassy said Thursday.

The Embassy said this achievement highlights how Taiwan–SKN cooperation is strengthening local poultry capacity, promoting regional agricultural trade, and enhancing food security.

Last month some 1,000 layer chicks were delivered to a local farmer bringing the total number of layer chicks to over 11,500.

The project started in 2023 as part of the Bayford’s.

Rohan Edmeade, Project Coordinator/Poultry Hatchery Officer said the project started in 2023 with funding from the Taiwan Technical Division in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture. He said the target is 20,000 layer chicks this year.

