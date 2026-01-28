VROMI FLAGS IMPACT TO PERMITS BY FIRE DEPT GO-SLOW

Minister Gumbs seeks a resolution or clarity on the way forward

Philipsburg – Minister Patrice Gumbs of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) has issued a statement addressing significant delays in the permit approval process resulting from ongoing go-slow action by the Fire Department. The situation has created a bottleneck affecting critical infrastructure projects across the country.

The Fire Department’s go-slow action has resulted in the suspension of fire safety inspections and approvals, which are mandatory components of the building permit process. This has brought about challenges in permitting processing, compounding VROMI’s already lengthy wait times and affecting projects of national importance.

“As a civil servant I understand and acknowledge the frustrations of our Fire Department personnel,” said Minister Gumbs. “However, I want to encourage a swift resolution to ongoing discussions, as we urgently need clarity on the way forward regarding permit approvals. The current situation is affecting not just routine construction projects, but critical infrastructure that serves our entire community.”

Among the major projects currently held up due to the permit delays are:

School construction and renovation projects

The military base

Hospital infrastructure improvements

Prison facility developments

Other essential public infrastructure projects

“VROMI already faces challenges with processing times, and while we work to address this on our end, the delays caused by the go-slow are out of our control.” Minister Gumbs explained. Gumbs thanked the Fire Department for the consideration thus far and reiterated his desire for a fair resolution.

