Venezuela releases three Dutch prisoners; Will return to Netherlands quickly

The Dutch government confirmed the release of three of its citizens who were being held in jail cells in Venezuela. Caretaker Foreign Minister David van Weel said the three were released late on Thursday.

They will leave the country as quickly as possible under escort provided by the Dutch embassy in Caracas, Van Weel confirmed before the regular weekly Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The authoritarian regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro ended almost two weeks ago, when he and his wife were captured by U.S. military forces and transported to the United States to face criminal charges. Since then, dozens of political prisoners, and other incarcerated people, have been released in the South American country. Source: NLTimes

Like this: Like Loading...