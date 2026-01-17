US airlines warned of dangerous military activity over Latin America as tensions spike

U.S. aviation officials are warning commercial airlines to exercise caution when flying over parts of Latin America because of military activity that could interfere with aircraft navigation systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued several Notices to Airmen, known as NOTAMs, advising pilots of potential risks in airspace over Mexico, Central America and parts of South America, including Panama, Colombia and Ecuador. The advisories were posted Friday and will remain in effect through March 17.

“Potential risks exist for aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight and the arrival and departure phases of flight,” the FAA said. The notices also warn of possible hazardous conditions over the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California.

The FAA did not specify the source of the military activity but said airlines should remain alert to the possibility of navigation interference in the affected regions.

The warnings come roughly two weeks after a U.S. special forces operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. U.S. authorities have charged Maduro with multiple criminal offenses, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and weapons-related charges. He is currently awaiting trial in New York.

The FAA routinely issues such advisories when geopolitical or military developments pose potential risks to civilian aviation.

A week ago the FAA warned aircraft operators and owners of space debris risks that result from “catastrophic failures” of space launches.

The agency issued a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) recommending that operators train flight crews “on the impact of space launch and reentry operations” which it said “could significantly reduce safety.” The alert said “pilots should exercise extreme caution” around debris response areas (DRAs).

The warning reminded operators to take several “precautionary” measures, urging crews to recognize the debris could “extend beyond” the DRA, something which would require “additional situational awareness.”

The SAFO was issued amid a rise in rocket launches that drew greater scrutiny of the agency’s oversight of commercial space operators. In December 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that a SpaceX Starship test flight exploded over the Caribbean earlier that year, creating what internal FAA documents described as a “potential extreme safety risk” to aircraft passing beneath the launch trajectory.

