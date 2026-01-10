US $10,000 REWARD OFFERED | SHOOTING INCIDENT – BLOWING POINT

ANGUILLA — The Royal Anguilla Police Force confirms that the victim of the shooting incident which occurred on Saturday, 10 January 2026, in the Blowing Point area has been identified as Clashawn Gumbs, 19 years old, of Blowing Point.

Mr Gumbs sustained multiple gunshot injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force is offering a reward of up to US $10,000 for information leading to the arrest, charge, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is urged to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously via SecureAXA.com.

See Something. Hear Something. Type Something.

All information is treated in the strictest confidence.

