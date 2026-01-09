UPDATE: SUSPECTED HOMICIDE AND ARSON INVESTIGATION

The Valley, Anguilla –– The Royal Anguilla Police Force is continuing investigations into the suspected homicide and arson that occurred on Wednesday 7 January 2026, in the Bad Cox area.

The deceased has been formally identified as Romaine Ovardo Carby, a 35-year-old Jamaican national of South Hill.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force extends condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

A male remains in police custody and is assisting with investigations.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, observed suspicious activity in the area, or who may have information that can assist the investigation to come forward.

Information can be provided directly to the Criminal Investigation Department, a trusted police officer, or anonymously and confidentially via SecureAXA.com.

See Something. Hear Something. Type Something.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

