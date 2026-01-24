Third Suspect in Custody Following November St. Peters Shooting

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — A third individual connected to a November 24, 2025 shooting incident in the St. Peters area has been taken into custody after voluntarily surrendering to authorities, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announced today.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. when multiple suspects exchanged gunfire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Following the shooting, detectives immediately opened an investigation and worked to identify those involved.

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, KPSM officers arrested two suspects, identified as J.I.A. and J.J.A. Both individuals were taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning and remain in custody.

On Wednesday morning, January 22, 2026, a third suspect, with the initials J.J.J., voluntarily surrendered himself at the Philipsburg Police Station in connection with his involvement in the shooting. The suspect presented himself to authorities and was immediately arrested, as an arrest warrant had been issued for his involvement in the incident. He is currently in custody and being questioned by detectives.

KPSM takes these types of incidents very seriously. Time has no influence on KPSM investigations, and the Force will pursue every lead to bring all individuals involved to justice.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the motive and complete circumstances of the incident. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests.

KPSM remains dedicated to protecting public safety and encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the police department.

