The Committee of Petitions of Parliament to meet regarding proposal for Ad Hoc Committee regarding GEBE

61
File Photo

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Petitions (CP) will be meeting on January 30, 2026.  

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. 

The agenda point is:

Proposal Ad Hoc Committee regarding GEBE

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament 

