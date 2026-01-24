SUSPECT ARRESTED ONE YEAR AFTER COLE BAY ARSON INCIDENTS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a suspect in connection with arson incidents that occurred at a business establishment in the Cole Bay area in January 2025.

The suspect, a 52-year-old male identified by the initials R.A.A.R., was arrested on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026, following an ongoing investigation. The arson incidents occurred on January 15 and 16, 2025, and an arrest warrant had been issued in connection with these cases.

Police officers on patrol observed the suspect in the Sucker Garden area and proceeded to stop and arrest him without incident.

During a routine safety search conducted at the time of the arrest, officers discovered an object resembling a firearm in the suspect’s possession. The item was immediately confiscated and secured as evidence.

The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for questioning as the investigation continues.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes that the passage of time does not prevent justice from being served. This arrest demonstrates KPSM’s continued commitment to investigating serious crimes and holding those responsible accountable, regardless of when the offense occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.

