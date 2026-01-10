Shooting Incident in Blowing Point

ANGUILLA –– The Royal Anguilla Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier today, Saturday, January 10, 2026.

At approximately 9:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to a location in Blowing Point, in the vicinity of the Chinese restaurant, following reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19 year old male who had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officers remain on scene conducting enquiries, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the Royal Anguilla Police Force or submit information anonymously via SecureAXA.com.

See Something. Hear Something. Type Something.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

