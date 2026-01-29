PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a second fatal traffic incident that occurred within a 24-hour period.

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Central Dispatch received a report of a traffic accident on Nisbeth Road involving a garbage truck and a pedestrian. Traffic officers, patrol units, and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male victim who had been struck by the garbage truck. The victim was provided with medical assistance at the scene and was subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. Police later received confirmation that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Traffic Department of KPSM is currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this incident.

KPSM extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim and once again urges all road users to exercise caution and remain vigilant while using the public roads.

Like this: Like Loading...