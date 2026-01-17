SABA: Police report of Wednesday, the 14th of January until Friday, the 16th of January 2026 

Burglary at minimarket

SABA — On Thursday, the 15th of January, a burglary was reported at a minimarket on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba.

Unknown persons gained access to the building and took an amount of money. The case is under investigation.

Planned traffic check

SABA — On Wednesday, the 14th of January, a planned traffic check was conducted on J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba. During the check, ten (10) vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in two fines being issued.

1x for driving without a license plate;

1x for driving without valid insurance.

The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. It is very important to obey the traffic rules and thus contribute to safe traffic on the island.

