Minister Tackling Hosts JVO in a Newly Revised Format on Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Judicial Four-Party Consultation (JVO), a semi-annual meeting hosted by the Ministry of Justice of Sint Maarten, concluded yesterday following three days of intensive dialogue and cooperation among the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Mr. Foort van Oosten, the Minister of Justice of Aruba, Mr. Arthur Dowers, the Acting Minister of Justice of Curaçao, Mr. Charles Cooper, and the Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten, Ms. Nathalie Tackling.

The consultation was conducted in a newly revised format, with the deliberate introduction of a strategic session, a full day dedicated to reflection, forward-planning, and open dialogue on shared priorities across the Kingdom.

“This strategic component is something we have consciously introduced into the JVO,” explained Minister Tackling. “It created space for open dialogue on shared priorities and long-term direction. By making room for strategic reflection alongside operational matters, we strengthen coordination, anticipate emerging risks, and ensure that our decisions are not only practical but forward-looking. I am pleased that we have once again committed to developing this strategic component in future JVOs.”

JVO Outcomes

The JVO, held from January 14–16, 2026, which included a series of technical and strategic sessions focused on strengthening Kingdom-wide cooperation in key areas such as detention reform, law enforcement, border management, youth crime prevention, data sharing, and the fight against organized and undermining crime.

Throughout the week, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to building a stronger, more coordinated, and robust justice system across the Kingdom. Discussions and decisions centered on practical steps to enhance collaboration and ensure that the justice chain remains resilient and responsive.

Key agreements included the approval of the Judicial Policy Plan for the Caribbean Coast Guard (2026–2029), the renewal of the Taskforce on Detention with an updated mandate and work program, and the adoption of the 2026 Joint Investigation Cooperation Plan and RST Budget Framework (2027–2030) to strengthen investigative coordination. The Ministers also endorsed a regional framework to combat organized and undermining crime, introduced the Judicial Balance Monitor to assess capacity within justice services, and supported a six-pillar plan for youth crime prevention focusing on both early intervention and rehabilitation.

Further progress was made on the modernization of detention and forensic care systems, where countries acknowledged existing capacity limitations but reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration. Additional progress was achieved on the harmonization of data protection and information exchange. Together, these outcomes reflect the Kingdom’s shared commitment to translate dialogue into concrete action and sustainable reform.

The Ministers also endorsed the continuation of the newly introduced strategic session, recognizing that the traditional two-day JVO format, with its extensive agenda, limited opportunities for deeper dialogue. The revised structure introduced a third day dedicated to strategic discussion enabling the Ministers to focus on selected priority themes, engage in more comprehensive exchanges, and identify practical ways to continue to strengthen cooperation. Curaçao announced that it will host the next JVO from September 1–3, 2026, which will again include space for strategic discussion among the Ministers.

Site Visits and Bilateral Engagements

During JVO week, Minister Foort van Oosten and his delegation joined Minister Tackling for a tour of the Point Blanche Prison, where they met with the Prison Director to discuss challenges. United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS),head of program, William Squier presented an update on the new prison construction, outlining how the project will address long-standing challenges and set new standards for humane and secure detention.

The Dutch Minister also visited the Sint Maarten Coast Guard Station, where both Ministers discussed strengthening maritime enforcement and regional coordination.

In addition, all four Ministers participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new prison facility, a milestone within the broader Detention Sector Reform Program. While not part of the formal JVO agenda, their presence served as a powerful symbol of the Kingdom partners’ shared commitment to strengthening and modernizing the justice system, reflecting the very spirit of cooperation that defined this year’s consultation.

“The challenges we face in the justice sector are often similar, even if they emerge at different moments in time,” said Minister Tackling. “This project serves as a blueprint for what can be achieved when we work together, learn from one another, and invest collectively in long-term solutions.”

A Week of Exchange

Beyond the formal discussions, the week included a Welcome Reception and Cultural Night, providing delegates the opportunity to experience Sint Maarten’s warmth and vibrant culture, while also allowing for informal exchanges in a relaxed setting.

Reflecting on the week’s outcomes, the Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and the Netherlands noted that the meetings had been particularly productive and highly constructive, and thanked Minister Tackling for the way she chaired the meetings, and also for the smooth and thoughtful organisation of the JVO.

Minister Tackling expressed her gratitude to her Kingdom counterparts and their delegations for their openness and constructive engagement.

“JVO 2026 has been a meaningful exchange that reaffirms the strength of our Kingdom partnership,” Minister Tackling stated. “The decisions taken this week will directly shape our justice systems from capacity building and youth prevention to data security and regional coordination. Most importantly, they reflect our shared dedication to fairness, safety, and justice for all citizens across the Kingdom.”

