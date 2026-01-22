Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell pays Courtesy Visit to Australian Ambassador 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Greg French, Australian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

During the meeting, a number of issues were discussed such as food security, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, sustainable building, solar energy, infrastructure resilience and public-private partnerships.

Ambassador Dr. French spoke about his countries experience with hurricanes similar to Sint Maarten which are referred to as ‘cyclones’ in that part of the world. Sustainable building has been a priority for the Australian Government due to this natural threat.

Minister Plenipotentiary shared recent developments on Sint Maarten’s Resilience Agenda and highlighted the island’s continued commitment to preparedness, as well as strengthening regional and international collaboration.

Regarding solar energy, the ambassador explained that there is widespread usage of rooftop solar panels on homes which is supported through private public partnerships. In addition to being environmentally friendly, this policy is cost effective.

In connection with food security, the ambassador went in depth with respect to the industry of sheep farming where solar energy is used creating a win-win situation: electricity costs are reduced, leaving more money available to keep more sheep as well as other cattle.

Fisheries, and overfishing were discussed and how Australia addressed this by designating marine protected areas which led to the return of the fish.

Both parties will further explore and to maintain an open and constructive dialogue, and, to continue working together to identify timely opportunities for future cooperation such as in which way (possibly through partnerships with companies in Australia), rooftop solar panels can be acquired for Sint Maarten’s homes in particular.

The Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary will follow-up with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT) with respect to the discussions with the Australian Embassy.

