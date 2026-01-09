Dr. Julian H. Rollocks Sr. Celebrates the Awarding of Doctorate with Distinction and 70th Birthday in Double Milestone 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Divi Resorts Hotel hosted a remarkable double celebration as Dr. Julian H. Rollocks Sr. marked his 70th birthday and the awarding of his Doctorate degree. The ceremony brought together family, friends, and colleagues to honor a lifetime of leadership and achievement.

Dr. Rollocks, a prominent Caribbean entrepreneur, educator, and political strategist, got Dr Moses in Curaçao, elected on two occasions, and also assisted Hon Sarah Wescott Williams and others including himself, elected to the Island Council, and also functioned as Commissioner of Tourism and Economic Affairs.

Dr Rollocks pursued his Doctorate over the past 18 months with the support of his longtime friend Brian Meade. His work was formally recognized by the European International University, Paris, which concluded that his extensive “evidence based” portfolio fully met and exceeded the threshold for a Professional Doctorate award. He achieved an overall score of 87.5% (with Distinction), surpassing the required 75% pass mark.

The University highlighted five areas of specialisation reflecting Dr. Rollocks’ lifelong contributions:

Political Leadership & Governance,

Public Policy & Socio-Economic Development,

Political Economy & Nation-Building,

Strategic Leadership & Community Transformation, and

Governance, Ethics & Social Justice.

Based on his dossier, the diploma wording was conferred as: “Professional Doctorate in Political Leadership, Governance & Socio-Economic Development.”

This milestone underscores Dr. Rollocks’ enduring commitment to Caribbean development, integrity in governance, and community upliftment. He is also the author of a well known book entitled “ How Colonialism Greed and Corruption Destroyed a Beautiful Country”, and is currently in the process of completing another book, his autobiography, scheduled to be published by mid-year.

The ceremony, coinciding with his 70th birthday, symbolised both academic triumph and a celebration of legacy, marking a new chapter in his lifelong mission to inspire resilience and transformation across the region.

