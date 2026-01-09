Continuation Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament for deliberations on issues surrounding the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on January 9, 2026.

The Public meeting was adjourned on January 8, 2026, and will be reconvened today at 13.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations on the issues surrounding the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten

The recent nomination of the Chairman of the CBCS by the Council of Ministers An update on the ENNIA situation Developments concerning Mullet Bay (IS/092/2025-2026 dated September 22, 2025)

This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran, MP A.M.R. Irion, MP D.T.J. York, MP O.E.C. Ottley and MP F.A. Lacroes.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

