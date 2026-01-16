Home Headlines & Top Stories Consumer Prices Continue to Remain Stable in the 3rd Quarter of 2025 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Department of Statistics (STAT) reports a modest shift  in consumer prices between the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2025. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)  for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 registered at 115.09, reflecting a 0.76% increase compared to  Q2 2025 (CPI: 114.23). 

When comparing Q3 2025 (115.09) to the same period in 2024 (113.82), an annual increase of  1.12% is observed. In addition, the average CPI across the first three (3) quarters of 2025 shows  a moderate increase of 1.09% when compared to the same period in 2024. 

These results indicate an overall environment of price stability, despite fluctuations across  specific expenditure categories. 

Quarter 3 Overview (Q3 2025–Q2 2025) 

In Q3 2025, the CPI inflation increased by 0.76% compared to the previous quarter. The CPI  shows that movements across the four (4) key expenditure categories were as follows: 

  • Housing, Water and Energy decreased by 0.53%, primarily due to declines in electricity. • Transport rose by 3.97%, driven by increases in fuels and lubricants for personal transport. • Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a modest 2.26% increase, impacted by higher 

costs in social protection. 

  • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.10%, with contributions from minor  increases in vegetables. 

Quarter 3 Overview (Q3 2025–Q3 2024) 

In Q3 2025, the CPI inflation increased by 1.12% compared to the same quarter of 2024. The  CPI shows that movements across four (4) key expenditure categories were as follows: 

  • Housing, Water and Energy decreased by 0.29%, primarily due to declines in electricity, gas  and other fuels, water tariffs, and maintenance and repair of the dwelling, which collectively  contributed to the overall reduction in this category. 
  • Transport rose by 5.43%, driven mainly by increases in transport services, strongly influenced  by higher prices in passenger transport by air. 
  • Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a moderate 3.80% increase, reflecting upward  movements in life insurance. 
  • Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 2.31%, with notable price pressures  observed in meat products. 

The category increases in Q3 supported a mild rise in the overall CPI for this period.

Major CPI Categories – Weight, Quarterly, and Year-on-Year Changes 

For further information or clarification, please contact the Department of Statistics at  [email protected].

