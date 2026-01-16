Consumer Prices Continue to Remain Stable in the 3rd Quarter of 2025 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Department of Statistics (STAT) reports a modest shift in consumer prices between the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2025. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 registered at 115.09, reflecting a 0.76% increase compared to Q2 2025 (CPI: 114.23).

When comparing Q3 2025 (115.09) to the same period in 2024 (113.82), an annual increase of 1.12% is observed. In addition, the average CPI across the first three (3) quarters of 2025 shows a moderate increase of 1.09% when compared to the same period in 2024.

These results indicate an overall environment of price stability, despite fluctuations across specific expenditure categories.

Quarter 3 Overview (Q3 2025–Q2 2025)

In Q3 2025, the CPI inflation increased by 0.76% compared to the previous quarter. The CPI shows that movements across the four (4) key expenditure categories were as follows:

Housing, Water and Energy decreased by 0.53% , primarily due to declines in electricity. • Transport rose by 3.97% , driven by increases in fuels and lubricants for personal transport. • Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a modest 2.26% increase, impacted by higher

costs in social protection.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.10% , with contributions from minor increases in vegetables.

Quarter 3 Overview (Q3 2025–Q3 2024)

In Q3 2025, the CPI inflation increased by 1.12% compared to the same quarter of 2024. The CPI shows that movements across four (4) key expenditure categories were as follows:

Housing, Water and Energy decreased by 0.29% , primarily due to declines in electricity, gas and other fuels, water tariffs, and maintenance and repair of the dwelling, which collectively contributed to the overall reduction in this category.

Transport rose by 5.43% , driven mainly by increases in transport services, strongly influenced by higher prices in passenger transport by air.

Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a moderate 3.80% increase, reflecting upward movements in life insurance.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 2.31% , with notable price pressures observed in meat products.

The category increases in Q3 supported a mild rise in the overall CPI for this period.

Major CPI Categories – Weight, Quarterly, and Year-on-Year Changes

For further information or clarification, please contact the Department of Statistics at [email protected].

