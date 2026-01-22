CBP BES organizes a symposium on digital data and privacy within the Kingdom

In the context of Privacy Day, the Commission for the Supervision of Personal Data Protection BES (CBP BES) is considering the protection of personal data within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. That is why CBP BES is organizing a symposium on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 on digital data and privacy within the Kingdom.

The digitization and exchange of data between governments and organizations is increasing rapidly. This requires careful considerations in the areas of privacy protection, digital security and legal protection. Speakers and participants will discuss current developments and practical issues from different perspectives within the Kingdom.

The symposium will take place on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM at Plaza Resort Bonaire. In-depth workshops will be organized at Corallium Hotel & Villas Bonaire on Thursday, January 29, 2026. These take place from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM and offer space for further substantive depth using practical examples.

Participation in the symposium and workshops is only possible after prior registration. Entrance passes can be collected on January 26 and 27, between 12:00 and 18:30, at the CBP BES office at Kaya Industria 15E, next to Qredits.

Like this: Like Loading...